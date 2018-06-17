  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS4)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — A 35-year-old man was struck and killed early Saturday morning by a train moving through downtown Louisville.

The engineers aboard the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train believed they were approaching debris on the track, according to the Louisville Police Department. They applied the train’s emergency brakes when they realized it was a person on the tracks, but could not stop in time to avoid a collision.

The incident occurred at 3:07 a.m.

The railroad’s intersection at Pine Street was closed during the ensuing investigation.

The man has not been identified.

The Louisville Police Department is asking the public for information regarding the incident.

