WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The community has rallied for a mother and her three sons who were shot at point blank range at a dentist’s office in Westminster.

The shooting happened on Thursday when police say the suspect, 23-year-old Jeremy Webster, followed the family to the business after a road rage incident.

Witnesses say the mother took a picture of Webster’s license plate before she got out of her car. When she did, there was an argument between the mother and Webster. Witnesses told police Webster then pulled out a handgun and shot the woman “multiple times.” He then shot her 13-year-old son and 8-year-old son “multiple times.”

The 13-year-old boy was killed. The third son ran away from the scene and was not shot.

A woman in Erie has since created a GoFundMe page for the mother identified as Meghan Bigelow and her sons.

The page creator, Abby McMaster, has asked the public to help raise money for “this incredible family.”

Police say Webster confessed to shooting a 41-year-old mother, shooting two of her sons and another man who was sitting in his truck with his daughter. That man was able to escape after being shot. The girl was not reportedly hurt.

Webster was caught hours later on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock.

Webster blames a change in his mental health medication for his actions.