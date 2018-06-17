LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – La Plata County officials lifted evacuation for residents in the Hermosa area on Sunday. The 416 Fire has been burning in the area for two weeks.
DURANGO, CO – JUNE 14: Members of the Montana Bitterroot Hotshots use hand tools and chain saws to put in a shaded fuel break and cut a hand line around a home along County Road 205 to protect it from the 416 Fire on June 14, 2018. The fire is estimated at about 32,000 acres with only 15% containment. Predicted thunderstorms were expected to potentially bring in strong outflow winds and increase the potential for extreme fire behavior today. The fire, burning 23 miles northwest of Durango, started June 1st. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Those residents were allowed to go back home at noon, while pre-evacuation notices were lifted for people living from Trimble Lane north through San Juan County and those along County Road 203 east to the Animas River.
HERMOSA, CO – JUNE 13: Burned trees and scorched earth can be seen in the forest where the 416 fire burned on June 13, 2018 near Hermosa, Colorado. The fire, burning 23 miles northwest of Durango, started June 1 and has now burned 26,500 acres. The fire is 15% contained. No homes have burned and no firefighters have been injured. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Evacuation orders are still in effect for those on the west side of County Road 203 from Trimble Lane south to the U.S. Highway 550 intersection, the 1000 block of County Road 204 to the Colorado Trail access, and County Road 205 north from the intersection of County Road 204 to the Falls Creek Ranch subdivision entrance.
Highway 550 has also been opened for all traffic.
DURANGO, CO – JUNE 14: Neighbors Sandy Gilpin, left, Sandhya Tillotson, and Gilpin’s twin daughters Tava, in stripes and Analee, in shorts, wave at firefighters during shift change as they come on and off the fire line of the 416 Fire along Junction Street on June 14, 2018. The fire is currently 32,959 acres with 18% containment.(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
The 416 Fire Facebook page compiled a slideshow to wish the firemen at the 416 and Burro Fires a happy Father’s Day as they spend the day away from their families.
The fire has scorched 34,161 acres and is 25 percent contained.
Officials say the fire’s behavior will be minimal Sunday after rain moved through the region on Saturday into Sunday.