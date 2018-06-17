LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – La Plata County officials lifted evacuation for residents in the Hermosa area on Sunday. The 416 Fire has been burning in the area for two weeks.

Those residents were allowed to go back home at noon, while pre-evacuation notices were lifted for people living from Trimble Lane north through San Juan County and those along County Road 203 east to the Animas River.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for those on the west side of County Road 203 from Trimble Lane south to the U.S. Highway 550 intersection, the 1000 block of County Road 204 to the Colorado Trail access, and County Road 205 north from the intersection of County Road 204 to the Falls Creek Ranch subdivision entrance.

Highway 550 has also been opened for all traffic.

The 416 Fire Facebook page compiled a slideshow to wish the firemen at the 416 and Burro Fires a happy Father’s Day as they spend the day away from their families.

The fire has scorched 34,161 acres and is 25 percent contained.

Officials say the fire’s behavior will be minimal Sunday after rain moved through the region on Saturday into Sunday.