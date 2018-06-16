Filed Under:Adams County, Broomfield, Broomfield Veterans Memorial Museum, Flag Retirement Ceremony, Local TV, North Metro Fire

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – North Metro Fire and the Broomfield Veterans Memorial Museum came together Saturday for an annual Flag Retirement Ceremony.

flag retirement 5vo transfer frame 92 Flag Retirement Ceremony Provides Patriotic Opportunity For Community

(credit: CBS)

Organizers also invited winners of an essay contest entitled “What the American Flag Means to Me.” Those winners then read their works out loud in front of spectators.

The ceremony is meant to give the public a chance to bring all their old flags and learn how to properly retire them with honor.

flag retirement 5vo transfer frame 152 Flag Retirement Ceremony Provides Patriotic Opportunity For Community

(credit: CBS)

“For both my sons we try to do various community service projects. Teach them they can give in other ways than just financially, and it gave us a chance to talk with a couple of veterans and thank them for their service,” Christal Vollmar said.

flag retirement 5vo transfer frame 735 Flag Retirement Ceremony Provides Patriotic Opportunity For Community

(credit: CBS)

The ceremony was held at North Metro Fire Station 61 and included a police and fire honor guard and a hot dog cookout.

