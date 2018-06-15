Filed Under:Conifer, Jefferson County, Local TV, Wildfires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Homes are being evacuated due to a fire near Conifer.

fire5 Wildfire Breaks Out Near Conifer, Forces Evacuation Of 20 Homes

(credit: Greg Kalkwarf)

People living in 20 homes along Wamblee Trail have been told to go to Conifer High School for shelter.

The fire was described as being 2.5 acres.

Air support was ordered for the firefight.

