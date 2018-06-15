JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Homes are being evacuated due to a fire near Conifer.

People living in 20 homes along Wamblee Trail have been told to go to Conifer High School for shelter.

We’re responding to a wildfire near 13800 Wamblee Trail. Fire is 2.5 acres. No structures are immediately threatened but we have issued an evacuation order for 20 homes. Evac site is Conifer High School. North Fork Fire, US Forest Service, West Metro and on scene. pic.twitter.com/M7cQyzzfm7 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 16, 2018

The fire was described as being 2.5 acres.

Air support was ordered for the firefight.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.