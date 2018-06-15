By Brian Maass

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man charged with shooting three members of the same family in Westminster Thursday told police he had “mental health issues” and had started a “new prescribed medication” the day of the shooting.

The information was contained in a police affidavit seeking a search warrant for the car and apartment belonging to Jeremy Webster, who is being held in the Adams County Jail. Webster is being held without bond on murder and assault charges. He was jailed early Friday morning.

Police say Webster confessed to shooting a 41-year-old mother, shooting two of her sons and another man following a “road rage” incident Thursday afternoon.

According to the police document, the incident began around Sheridan Boulevard and Turnpike Drive when the woman and Webster were involved in some kind of altercation. Webster followed the woman — who had her three sons with her — and pulled in behind her at 5150 80th Avenue in Westminster.

Witnesses say the woman took a picture of Webster’s license plate before she got out of her car. When she did, there was an argument between the mother and Webster. Witnesses told police Webster then pulled out a handgun and shot the woman “multiple times.” He then shot her 13-year-old son and 8-year-old son “multiple times.”

Witnesses say as Webster was walking toward his car, he then walked up to one of the fallen children “and shot him while he was on the ground.” That 13 year old boy died. The woman’s third son fled the scene and was not shot.

After shooting the family members, Webster appeared to make eye contact with a man sitting in his truck in the parking lot with his 9-year-old daughter. Webster walked toward the truck, according to police, “and fired multiple rounds,” several of which struck the man in the arms. He put his truck in reverse and left the parking lot.

About three hours later, police caught up to Webster near Castle Rock as he was southbound on Interstate 25. They took him into custody without incident and say he waived his Miranda rights and admitted what he had done.

“Jeremy stated that he has mental health issues and just started a new prescribed medication today. Jeremy admitted he used his Glock 19 handgun to shoot the above people.”

At his apartment complex in Colorado Springs, neighbor Jeremy Johnson said he found Webster to be “weird.”

“I’ve seen him a few times,” said Johnson. “He looked kind of sketchy. He just gave me a weird vibe. He never really said anything to anybody.”

Webster did not appear to have any arrests in Colorado and had applied for and received a state license in 2016 to work in the marijuana field. The document provided to CBS4 was heavily redacted, and it is impossible to discern how Webster responded to questions about his past history. But he passed the background check and did received a license to work in the marijuana industry.

Webster is due to appear in court in Adams County on Monday. The victims and their families have requested privacy.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.