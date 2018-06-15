  • CBS4On Air

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — The shooting in Westminster on Thursday that killed one child and left another child and a woman in critical condition appears to related to road rage, police said Friday.

“Through our investigation we have been able to determine the suspect did not know any of the victims and did not have a relationship with any of them,” the Westminster Police Department said in a statement. “It appears as if this incident stemmed from a road rage.”

The suspect, 23-year-old Jeremy Webster, is facing the following charges:

  • Murder in the First Degree After Deliberation with Intent
  • Murder in the First Degree Extreme Indifference
  • Assault in the First Degree
  • Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class One Felony

The adult woman and juvenile boy are still in critical condition as of Friday morning.

The shooting happened at 5150 W. 80th Avenue in Westminster, near 80th and Sheridan, just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

The shooter fled the scene.

Copter4 flew over the shooting scene at 80th and Sheridan in Westminster (credit: CBS)

Within hours of the shooting Westminster police were asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle of interest, a black Toyota Corolla, with Colorado license plate NPQ-091.

The vehicle of interest was located and the driver arrested just hours later in Castle Rock.

The vehicle of interest in the shooting. (credit: CBS)

 

