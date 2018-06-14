BREAKING NEWSAdams Co. Sheriff warning: Avoid area around 69th Avenue & Pecos due to shooting
(CBS4) – Police in Adams County are warning the public to avoid the area around 69th Avenue and Pecos Street due to a shooting investigation.

They said there was an officer-involved shooting at that location.

When Copter4 flew overhead a little before noon, police tape was cordoning off sections of the Timber Ridge apartments. The scene is about two miles north of Denver’s city limits, just south of Highway 36.

Officers Involved In Shooting North Of City Limits

Police were flying a drone over two trucks in the parking lot.

Officers Involved In Shooting North Of City Limits

The investigation is still in a very early phase, but officials believe a deputy with the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office fired shots, injuring two people.

No law enforcement agents were hurt.

We are expecting an updated statement from investigators shortly.

