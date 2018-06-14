BREAKING NEWS2 Children, 2 Adults Shot In Westminster; Suspect Still At Large
DENVER (CBS4) – At Denver Comic Con, all your favorite comic, movie, and television characters come to life. There are panel discussions, merchandise sales, and artist displays.

Laurissa Hughes is among the Denver artists that will have a table at the convention. Hughes has been illustrating comics for the last seven years, but started drawing in middle school.

“It’s an outlet for me creatively, but it’s also an outlet emotionally,” Hughes told CBS4.

Hughes draws a comic called ‘Tess & Jack.” Tess is a cowgirl and Jack is a robot. They live in a cyberpunk version of the old west, and they do odd jobs.

“In this issue, they find an ad in the paper for an extermination job, for like a pest extermination job…very vague. And when they get there, it turns out that it’s zombies that they have to exterminate,” Hughes explained.

“Tess & Jack” is just one of the projects that Hughes is working on, and will have on display at Comic Con.

“I just have always loved telling stories. Telling stories makes me happy,” she said.

She says she finds inspiration for stories and drawings everywhere she goes, and her style has several influences.

“I grew up watching anime. In college, I was introduced to French comics, and French animation, which is really interesting.”

Hughes is glad to be a part of Denver’s growing comic book art community, and she’s excited to be back at Comic Con this year.

“I love meeting all those people and seeing their comics, and stories, and different styles…it’s just so cool,” Hughes said.

Denver Comic Con runs Friday, June 15th through Sunday, June 17th, 2018 at the Denver Convention Center.

