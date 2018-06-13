  • CBS4On Air

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hail the size of tennis balls caused a lot of damage to communities south of Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning.

That hail storm caused a lot of damage. According to the National Weather Service, it was the strongest overnight hail storm in El Paso County in more than 20 years. The NWS says that the county has not seen hail measuring more than two inches since 1995.

hail lonijane copy Tennis Ball Sized Hail Damages Homes Near Colorado Springs

Hail in El Paso County (credit: LoniJane)

The storm’s impact was mostly in Fountain with hail measuring as large as three inches. Hail broke glass at several homes and shattered car windows.

“We’ve got damage to the siding,” said homeowner Valorie Munoz. “There’s big holes all over here, all throughout the sides. We’ve got broken windows we’ve got this broken one here.”

hail2 kristina copy Tennis Ball Sized Hail Damages Homes Near Colorado Springs

Hail in El Paso County (credit: Kristina)

The severe thunderstorms moved from west to east across El Paso County between 12:30 and 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The storms produced frequent lightning, heavy rain, and a lot of damaging hail.

“It was just so loud we couldn’t even hear each other talk,” Munoz continued. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

