Ryan Mayer
Graham Gano is the starting placekicker for the Carolina Panthers. He is also a father, and as any father is wont to do, he participates in his kids’ backyard games. However, his family made a rule when he joined their kickball game, he couldn’t kick the ball hard. The rule would seem to make sense considering Gano’s day job, but as you’ll be able to tell from the below video, he has zero regard for that rule or his kids’ feelings.
Yeah….that ball’s not coming back. The best part is the exasperated look on the kid’s faces of “Daaaaadddd, c’mon”. Seems like Gano is making sure to stay in form during the offseason with a little kickball dominance.