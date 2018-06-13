By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos added another pass rusher – this time to the coaching staff. Former linebacker DeMarcus Ware will work as a part-time consultant, helping the linebackers and linemen improve their pass rush technique.

Even though Ware looks like he can still play more than a few downs, the future Hall of Famer is flexing his teaching muscles this time. As a player, Ware was always coaching up younger players. Now he continues imparting wisdom on young pass rushers but without the crazy schedule of a coach.

“First of all, in coaching, you have about 90-hour weeks, but I get to just pick and choose the groups that you get to work with, especially the defensive line and the linebackers. You really can hone in on the technique and not really have to worry about the scheme, but just instilling the championship mentality in the guys.”

Ware played the final three seasons of his 12-year career in Denver. He was instrumental in helping the Broncos claim their Super Bowl 50 title. And based on the excitement around Broncos HQ today, it looks like Ware’s influence as a coach will be just as impactful as when he was a captain here in Denver.

“It’s about the respect factor that those guys have for DeMarcus. When he speaks they listen, so it’s good to have him aboard as our pass-rush consultant,” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said after Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods added, “It’s awesome. It’s always good. He looks like he can still play. Just having a guy of his stature come in and work with our players, that just validates some of the things we’re teaching and it helps us tremendously in getting them to believe in the concepts. That’s what he’s run.”

Ware will work with the Broncos on select days each month as well as at home games during the season.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.