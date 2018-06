GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Some lanes of northbound Interstate 25 are reopening after a multi-vehicle crash near the Arapahoe Road exit closed all lanes.

South Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet that there were possible injuries.

Northbound I-25 is CLOSED at Arapahoe Road due to a multi car accident across all lanes of traffic. Firefighters are evaluating all drivers and passengers for possible injuries. No extrication needed. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/wl6ht4Ag58 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 13, 2018

Four lanes were reopened at 12:40 p.m. Traffic was getting through but there were long backups and drivers were urged to take an alternate route.