FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Buffalo Fire in Silverthorne has forced Frisco town officials to cancel a fireworks display at their annual BBQ challenge.

The challenge kicks off with a concert on Thursday. The event runs through the weekend.

Frisco is about five miles away from Silverthorne where the Buffalo Fire ignited on Tuesday.

The fire forced nearly 1,400 overnight evacuations. It’s burned about 90 acres.

Frisco officials say they spoke with Summit Fire and EMS about the decision to cancel the fireworks show.

“We feel gratitude to all of the people working on the Buffalo Mountain fire, and we hope our friends, neighbors and colleagues who have been evacuated due to the fire, are able to return to their homes very soon,” Vanessa Agee, Director of Marketing and Communications, Town of Frisco.

No homes or structures have been lost in the fire.

Frisco, along with Summit County, are under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

For more details about the Colorado BBQ Challenge, including a detailed schedule of events and parking information, guests may visit FriscoBBQ.com or call 1-800-424-1554.