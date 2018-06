DENVER (CBS4)– A water main break caused a giant sinkhole in a Denver neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Copter4 flew over the break at 48th and St. Paul early Tuesday. The 12-inch main broke about 4 a.m. which caused the road to cave on 48th.

Denver Water says it will be about 3 p.m. before the pipe is repaired. Repairs to the road will then begin.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.