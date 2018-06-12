DENVER (CBS4) – Sen. Michael Bennet and his family are in the process of planning for a funeral for his father Douglas J. Bennet Jr.

The senator announced his father’s death on Twitter, saying in part:

Our father was fortunate to live a life of service. He led public, nonprofit and academic institutions that sought to improve our world through the work of thousands of committed people.

Bennet said he, his sister Holly and brother James “always knew where we stood with dad.”

We knew that he loved us and we are grateful for the example he set.