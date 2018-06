DENVER (CBS4) – Denver-based Quiznos says it plans to keep its headquarters in Denver despite being sold to a company in California.

The first Quiznos restaurant opened at 13th Avenue and Grant Street in 1981.

The chain has struggled over the past decade with changing societal habits.

High Bluff Capital Partners, which bought the company, says no big changes are expected right away.

The current president and CEO, Susan Lintonsmith, will stay.