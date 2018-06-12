BUFFALO FIRE1,384 Silverthorne residences under mandatory evacuations, no structures lost
Filed Under:Bill Yohn, Interstate 25, Local TV, Northglenn Police, Outstanding Act of Service Award, Police Rescue
(credit: CBS)

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– Four Northglenn police officers were honored on Tuesday for rescuing a man from a burning car. That man is alive and thanked the officers in person.

In March, the officers arrived on the scene of a car on fire along Interstate 25. They spotted Bill Yohn pinned in the vehicle.

northglenn pd fire rescue 3 copy Police Officers Honored For Pulling Man From Burning Car

(credit: Northglenn Police)

Officers pulled Yohn out from the rear passenger window while another officer tried to put out the flames.

northglenn pd awards sy 01 concatenated 135153 frame 12001 Police Officers Honored For Pulling Man From Burning Car

(credit: CBS)

“What struck me was that training, professionalism, commitment and bravery all played a role in pulling me out that car when I was trapped,” said Yohn.

northglenn pd awards sy 01 concatenated 135153 frame 36995 Police Officers Honored For Pulling Man From Burning Car

(credit: CBS)

The officers were given the Outstanding Act of Service Award.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s