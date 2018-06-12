NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– Four Northglenn police officers were honored on Tuesday for rescuing a man from a burning car. That man is alive and thanked the officers in person.

In March, the officers arrived on the scene of a car on fire along Interstate 25. They spotted Bill Yohn pinned in the vehicle.

Officers pulled Yohn out from the rear passenger window while another officer tried to put out the flames.

“What struck me was that training, professionalism, commitment and bravery all played a role in pulling me out that car when I was trapped,” said Yohn.

The officers were given the Outstanding Act of Service Award.