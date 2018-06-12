  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be another warm and dry day for the vast majority of Colorado. The exception to the dry forecast is for areas southeast of the Denver metro area including Elbert County where strong or severe thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon and evening. If storms manage to develop, the threats will be large hail and damaging wind. The threat gets higher the farther southeast you go in Colorado with highest chance for thunderstorms in the Larmar and Springfield areas.

119 Latest Forecast: Hazy Sunshine, Severe Storms Possible SE Of Denver

For Denver and most of the Front Range, plan on hazy sunshine and possibly a brief smell of smoke thanks to the wildfires burning in our region.

Temperatures will return to the 90s in the Denver area on Wednesday and stay there through Saturday. The chance for late day thunderstorms will remain at a minimum. Then a pattern change will occur during the second half of the weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Bud currently heading for Cabo San Lucas in Mexico heads for Colorado. The result should be cooler and wetter weather from Sunday through early next week.

5day Latest Forecast: Hazy Sunshine, Severe Storms Possible SE Of Denver

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Hazy Sunshine, Severe Storms Possible SE Of Denver

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

