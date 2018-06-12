BREAKING NEWSHundreds evacuated for a wildfire burning on Buffalo Mountain in Summit County
DENVER (CBS4)– The FBI agent whose gun went off in a LoDo bar has been arrested and booked on assault charges.

Video shows the off-duty agent, Chase Bishop, doing a backflip at Mile High Spirits earlier this month and his gun falls out of his waistband. He tries to pick it up and it fires.

fbi dancing gun 5vo frame 55 FBI Agent To Face Charges In Shooting At LoDo Nightclub

(credit: Julie)

A man was shot in the leg by that bullet and survived, but his lawyer says he was seriously injured.

Bishop, 29, was not arrested when the shooting happened. Instead, he was released to an FBI supervisor. He appeared in court on Tuesday morning on second-degree assault charges in connection to the shooting.

He has not been formally charged by the Denver DA’s Office.

fbi dancing gun transfer frame 690 FBI Agent To Face Charges In Shooting At LoDo Nightclub

(credit: CBS)

In addition to the charges to be filed by the Denver DA, the FBI could also suspend or fire him.

Bishop was off-duty and on vacation when the shooting happened.

fbi club shooting 5vo transfer frame 210 FBI Agent To Face Charges In Shooting At LoDo Nightclub

(credit: CBS)

