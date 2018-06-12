By Kelly Werthmann

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – What may look like an ordinary basement remodel to most is a dream come true to Vern and Joyce Sorensen.

“I love the whole concept. I really do!” Joyce said with a big smile.

“It’s an amazing job,” her husband agreed. “It’s so much more than we ever expected or even wanted.”

And it’s all thanks to Paul Eckert, a generous Colorado contractor, and his hardworking team at Creative Building & Design. Eckert told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann he wanted to help the Sorensen’s after seeing their story on CBS4 last year.

“Just one look at them told me that they were hurting,” Eckert said of the couple.

It was last December when CBS4 first met Vern and Joyce. They were hoping to build a bedroom and bathroom in their basement for their son, who takes care of his disabled parents.

Unfortunately, a so-called contractor left the project unfinished and took more than $20,000 from the blind Air Force veteran.

“I trusted him, so I gave him our money and that hurts,” said Vern through tears. “We don’t have anything left. There’s no savings left at all.”

Without a second thought, Eckert called in his crew to help the couple down on their luck. He knew the Sorensen’s didn’t have a penny left to spend, so he completed the project – including a spa-like shower – for free.

“We gave them a little extra, and they think it’s a lot extra, which is great,” he said.

Not only did Eckert and his crew step in to help Vern and Joyce, many businesses around Colorado also chipped in (noted below), donating time and materials for the project.

“I think your newscast has a lot to do with that because people saw it, too,” Eckert told Werthmann. “When I mentioned it, they were like ‘Oh, I remember that.’”

Vern and Joyce say the incredible outpouring of generosity and support overwhelms them.

“He’s our godsend,” Joyce said of Eckert.

Eckert and all those who donated not only gave the Sorensen family a better home, their acts of kindness gave them hope.

“The goodness of people, after you’ve been beaten down, it lifts you back up,” Vern said.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Eckert said he was happy to help the Sorensen’s, but added there is an important lesson to learn from their situation.

“Never give a deposit to a contractor,” he said. “Just like if I go in for service like an oil change or I go and sit down for dinner, I don’t pay for that service until it’s all done. We are the same as contractors.”

Along with the many people who kindly donated to the family, the Sorensen’s would also like to thank the following companies for their time & materials:

Toledo Glass

Take Me 4 Granite

Wheat Ridge Plumbing

Weimer Electric

Windows & Glass Plus

Doctor Jim Good

Ferguson’s

Creative Building & Design, LLC Info:

Paul Eckert – 303-807-8004

palubldr@yahoo.com

