LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — More firefighters are headed to Wyoming to help fight a wildfire that has exploded in size and prompted more evacuations of area residents.

The Badger Creek Fire burning in the Snowy Range near the Colorado border grew rapidly on Monday because of strong winds and dry weather conditions.

The fire has burned about 3.6 square miles of mostly beetle-killed forest. Several small communities of permanent and seasonal residences have been ordered evacuated. They include about 100 people in the Woods Landing and Jelm areas.

But so far, no structures have been lost.

The fire crossed Wyoming 230 on Monday, forcing officials to close the highway between Woods Landing and the Colorado state line.

The fire was first reported Sunday. The cause is under investigation.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)