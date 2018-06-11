LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A wildfire has started in the Snowy Range in southern Wyoming, forcing evacuations of several small communities and backcountry campers.

The fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest began Sunday about 2 miles north of the Colorado border. The cause of the fire is not known.

There was no immediate information on the number of people evacuated.

The fire is burning in lodgepole pine and in an area of the forest that sustained heavy beetle kill in recent years.

The weather forecast is calling for hot, dry conditions that will be ideal for fire growth.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)