EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Monday.

The fire was likely due to the semi’s brakes catching fire, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes of I-70 at Exit 190, the Vail Pass Summit.

The CDOT camera shows that traffic is backed up at the top of the pass.

It was unclear how long the westbound lanes would remain closed.