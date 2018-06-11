  • CBS4On Air

WOLCOTT, Colo. (CBS4) – The search continues for three people who were in the area near the Bocco Fire when it started over the weekend.

The fire has burned 415 acres near Wolcott in Eagle County since Saturday and has zero percent containment.

bocco fire 2 eagle county so tweet Search Continues For 3 Men Seen Near Origin Of Bocco Fire

An airdrop at the Bocco Fire (credit: Eagle County Sheriff)

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking to identify three white males with long hair who were seen driving a red and white truck. They say a white sedan was also seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

One male was apparently wearing an orange shirt.

bocco fire 4 credit shannon lukens Search Continues For 3 Men Seen Near Origin Of Bocco Fire

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

bocco fire 3 credit shannon lukens Search Continues For 3 Men Seen Near Origin Of Bocco Fire

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

Everyone living, working or traveling near the Alkali Creek neighborhood have been ordered to evacuate.

bocco fire 1 eagle county so tweet Search Continues For 3 Men Seen Near Origin Of Bocco Fire

(credit: Eagle County Sheriff)

A drone in the area on Sunday afternoon meant that aerial firefighting had to cease for a time.

bocco fire 6 credit shannon lukens Search Continues For 3 Men Seen Near Origin Of Bocco Fire

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

Officials say 37 structures are threatened to the north of the fire which includes homes, outbuildings, and ranch infrastructure.

bocco fire 5 credit shannon lukens Search Continues For 3 Men Seen Near Origin Of Bocco Fire

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

Eagle County, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Vail Fire Department, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, USDA Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management all responded to the fire.

