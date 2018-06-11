DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens Theme Park might be on the move soon.

Late Monday night, Denver City Council unanimously approved a huge redevelopment project that will add condos, offices, hotels and restaurants to the area.

The plan could require the theme park to move, which sits on the prime real estate.

For the last year, the community has been giving the city their ideas on how the area should be redeveloped.

“The community has spoken so clearly and loudly through this area plan that developers are going to honor that because they’re good ideas,” said Don Cohen, president of the River Front Park Association.

It’s not clear whether the plans will actually require Elitch Gardens to move.

