MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Burro Fire has burned more than 1,000 acres since it started in Montezuma County on Friday. The wildfire is burning near the 416 Fire that has consumed 26 square miles in nearby La Plata County.

The Burro Fire has zero percent containment as of Monday morning.

About 130 firefighters are assigned to the fire, including smoke jumpers. The fire is burning in steep terrain on both sides of Bear Creek.

The fire is burning 13 miles away from the 416 Fire in Durango. Both fires have prompted several road and trail closures including U.S. 550 and a portion of the Colorado Trail.

LINK: Burro Fire Information

A cause is under investigation.

Crews expect to have this fire fully contained on July 15.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.