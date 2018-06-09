FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two U.S. Forest Service contract air tankers have been deployed to the Natty Fire burning in Fremont County.

The fire has burned about 60 acres. Firefighters have contained about 30 percent.

Fire officials say no private land or structures are threatened at this point.

The U.S.F.S. air tankers are being temporarily housed at Colorado Springs Airport. The airport is also capable of managing a variety of air tankers including DC-10 Very Large Air Tankers, also known VLATS.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public the county is under a stage one fire ban and no burning is allowing.

