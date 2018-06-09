By Danielle Chavira

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire officials in La Plata County updated the public about the 416 Fire on Saturday morning. They say the fire has yet again grown — now sitting at 8,691 acres with 10 percent containment.

The fire started June 1 about 10 miles north of Durango. Full containment isn’t expected until June 30. The cause hasn’t been determined.

The fire jumped Hermosa Creek, west of the campground, on Friday.

A total of 1,600 homes have been evacuated, another 1,300 are on pre-evacuation status. Residents of about 500 Hermosa homes have been told to evacuate.

Nearly 700 firefighters are on scene. Kyle Miller is serving alongside them and has been snapping incredible images of their hardwork.

Miller posted to his Facebook page on Friday say firefighters cut a Ponderosa tree down after it’s core had died and fire got inside. He says the tree would have fallen above a road if a saw team didn’t take it down.

Yet another fire flared up in nearby Montezuma County near Cortez. The Burro Fire grew to 100 acres after starting on Friday.

An air quality advisory was issued Saturday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. They say portions of southwestern Colorado, including La Plata, San Juan, Hinsdale and northeastern Montezuma Counties are included. Cities include, but are not limited to, Durango, Rockwood, Hermosa, Silverton and Lake City.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

