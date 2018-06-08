  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Christian University, Colorado Convention Center, Cory Gardner, Jeff Sessions, Local TV, Western Conservative Summit

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the more controversial members of the Trump administration, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, was in Denver on Friday to headline this year’s Western Conservative Summit.

His appearance comes just days after the Supreme Court sided with Lakewood baker Jack Phillips in a same-sex wedding cake case, citing religious freedom.

scotus gay wedding cake 12vo transfer frame 851 Sessions Steers Clear Of Pot Controversy, Targets Sanctuary Cities

Jack Phillips. (credit: CBS4)

On Friday, Sessions, a big fan of Phillips, talked about the decision.

western conservative summit 5sot frame 1040 Sessions Steers Clear Of Pot Controversy, Targets Sanctuary Cities

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (credit: CBS)

“This administration, religious Americans are not going to be treated as an afterthought, as deplorables, or as bitter-clingers, anymore. This administration recognizes the value of religion to society and culture,” said Sessions at the podium on Friday afternoon.

western conservative summit 5vo frame 0 Sessions Steers Clear Of Pot Controversy, Targets Sanctuary Cities

(credit: CBS)

The event — hosted by Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute — is billed as the largest gathering of conservatives outside of Washington DC. It has drawn several Republican presidential candidates over the last 9 years, including Donald Trump two years ago.

Sessions created a political firestorm in Colorado earlier this year when he revoked an Obama era policy meant to protect legitimate marijuana businesses from federal prosecution. He relented after U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner stepped in. He didn’t talk about marijuana while on stage at the summit.

western conservative summit 5vo frame 150 Sessions Steers Clear Of Pot Controversy, Targets Sanctuary Cities

(credit: CBS)

Sessions did target some cities in Colorado for their immigration policies.

western conservative summit 5vo frame 1713 Sessions Steers Clear Of Pot Controversy, Targets Sanctuary Cities

(credit: CBS)

“If you won’t deport somebody who came here and committed a crime, let me ask you: Who will you deport? It cannot be someone who illegally crosses the border on Monday, is in Denver or Boulder or Aurora on Wednesday, is home free? Never to be removed from this country? What kind of law would that be? What if they are bringing six ounces of cocaine with them and they’re arrested for that? Still not being deportable? Makes no sense,” said Sessions.

western conservative summit 5sot frame 300 Sessions Steers Clear Of Pot Controversy, Targets Sanctuary Cities

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (credit: CBS)

All four Colorado Republican candidates for governor also have speaking slots. The summit continues on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s