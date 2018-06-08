DENVER (CBS4) – One of the more controversial members of the Trump administration, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, was in Denver on Friday to headline this year’s Western Conservative Summit.

His appearance comes just days after the Supreme Court sided with Lakewood baker Jack Phillips in a same-sex wedding cake case, citing religious freedom.

On Friday, Sessions, a big fan of Phillips, talked about the decision.

“This administration, religious Americans are not going to be treated as an afterthought, as deplorables, or as bitter-clingers, anymore. This administration recognizes the value of religion to society and culture,” said Sessions at the podium on Friday afternoon.

The event — hosted by Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute — is billed as the largest gathering of conservatives outside of Washington DC. It has drawn several Republican presidential candidates over the last 9 years, including Donald Trump two years ago.

Sessions created a political firestorm in Colorado earlier this year when he revoked an Obama era policy meant to protect legitimate marijuana businesses from federal prosecution. He relented after U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner stepped in. He didn’t talk about marijuana while on stage at the summit.

Sessions did target some cities in Colorado for their immigration policies.

“If you won’t deport somebody who came here and committed a crime, let me ask you: Who will you deport? It cannot be someone who illegally crosses the border on Monday, is in Denver or Boulder or Aurora on Wednesday, is home free? Never to be removed from this country? What kind of law would that be? What if they are bringing six ounces of cocaine with them and they’re arrested for that? Still not being deportable? Makes no sense,” said Sessions.

All four Colorado Republican candidates for governor also have speaking slots. The summit continues on Saturday.