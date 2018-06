Copter4 flew over the burning homes in Littleton (credit: CBS)

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews rushed to put out a house fire that had spread to a neighboring home in Littleton on Friday afternoon.

Copter4 flew over the burning homes near Windemere and Mineral Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Flames could be seen from both homes in the cul-de-sac.

Firefighters were working to put out the fires.

What caused the fires is being investigated.