  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Supply Drive, HomeAid Colorado, Local TV, Mile High Stadium

DENVER (CBS4)– A nonprofit is helping build new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. On Friday, HomeAid Colorado held its “Essentials for Young Lives” drive.

At Mile High Stadium, the nonprofit teamed up with home builders to collect baby donations of diapers, wipes and formula.

builders essentials drive frame 0 HomeAid Colorado Collects Baby Supplies

(credit: CBS)

Those are items many families need but can’t afford.

builders essentials drive frame 305 HomeAid Colorado Collects Baby Supplies

(credit: CBS)

“Diapers aren’t covered by any kind of federal government grant program. So, that means that you have to buy diapers, or you might have to choose between food and diapers, or paying your utility bill and diapers,” said Laura Brayman with HomeAid Colorado.

builders essentials drive frame 445 HomeAid Colorado Collects Baby Supplies

(credit: CBS)

Ten local nonprofits are taking the donations and will distribute them to families that need them.

builders essentials drive frame 688 HomeAid Colorado Collects Baby Supplies

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s