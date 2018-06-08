DENVER (CBS4)– A nonprofit is helping build new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. On Friday, HomeAid Colorado held its “Essentials for Young Lives” drive.

At Mile High Stadium, the nonprofit teamed up with home builders to collect baby donations of diapers, wipes and formula.

Those are items many families need but can’t afford.

“Diapers aren’t covered by any kind of federal government grant program. So, that means that you have to buy diapers, or you might have to choose between food and diapers, or paying your utility bill and diapers,” said Laura Brayman with HomeAid Colorado.

Ten local nonprofits are taking the donations and will distribute them to families that need them.