DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police are looking into whether the FBI agent whose gun went off in a LoDo bar should have been arrested.

Video shows the off-duty agent doing a backflip at Mile High Spirits last weekend and his gun falls out of his waistband. He tries to pick it up and it fires.

A man was shot in the leg by that bullet and survived.

The agent, Chase Bishop, 29, was not arrested when the shooting happened. Instead, he was released to an FBI supervisor.

“We’ll ask all the questions internally also: was this handled in the right way? But we are basically going to look at this case involving the FBI agent on the facts of that case. And after we get past that we’re going to say did we handle this improperly,” Denver police spokesman Sonny Jackson said.

Bishop could still face charges in the shooting but that will be up to the district attorney’s office. The FBI could also suspend or fire him.

Bishop was off-duty and on vacation when the shooting happened.

