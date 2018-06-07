DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters expect a wildfire burning in southwestern Colorado to reach homes soon, prompting the evacuation of more residents.

11:10 a.m.

The 416 Fire about 10 miles north of Durango has grown to 7.9 square miles as of Thursday.

The new evacuees were warned in advance to leave Thursday morning.

Fire managers say they expect the fire to reach the evacuees’ homes within 12 to 36 hours.

They plan to use pre-positioned sprinkler systems, fire hoses and fire engines as well as aircraft to protect the homes. Firefighters have also scouted out places to build fire lines to limit the fire’s growth.

About 1,500 residents in the area have already been evacuated because of the fire, which began last Friday.

It is burning in rough terrain and is 10 percent contained.

8:20 a.m.

More homes are being evacuated because of the wildfire burning in southwest Colorado.

Residents were warned in advance to leave Thursday morning because of the 416 Fire burning about 10 miles north of Durango.

The 6.2 square mile wildfire is burning in rough terrain in the San Juan National Forest. It’s 10 percent contained.

About 1,500 residents in the area have already been evacuated because of the fire, which began last Friday.

Fire managers say the cause isn’t known.

The fire has shut down the historic Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, which runs through the area, at least through Sunday.

