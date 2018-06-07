BREAKING NEWSAmber Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Last Seen In Thornton
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Alert, CBI, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Donetta Phipps, Kyley Phipps, Local TV, Thornton
Donetta Phipps and Kyley Phipps (credit: CBI)

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Kyley Phipps last seen about noon Thursday in Thornton.

The toddler was seen near 136th Avenue and Holly Street in Thornton.

kyley phipps copy Amber Alert Issued For 2 Year Old Last Seen In Thornton

Kyley Phipps (credit: CBI)

Kyley is described as a white female, 2-foot-4, 27 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, usually in pigtails.

donetta phipps copy Amber Alert Issued For 2 Year Old Last Seen In Thornton

Donetta Phipps (credit: CBI)

Investigators believe Kyley may have been taken by the girl’s mother, Donetta Phipps, 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be traveling in a 2012 black Nissan Pathfinder with Colorado license plate 204-NKQ.

She was ordered to relinquish the child at 1 p.m. Thursday and failed to show. Authorities believe the child may be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s