THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Kyley Phipps last seen about noon Thursday in Thornton.

The toddler was seen near 136th Avenue and Holly Street in Thornton.

Kyley is described as a white female, 2-foot-4, 27 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, usually in pigtails.

Investigators believe Kyley may have been taken by the girl’s mother, Donetta Phipps, 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be traveling in a 2012 black Nissan Pathfinder with Colorado license plate 204-NKQ.

She was ordered to relinquish the child at 1 p.m. Thursday and failed to show. Authorities believe the child may be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.