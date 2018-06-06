  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Shane Ray will undergo a fourth surgery on his left wrist. Ray, who injured his wrist on the first day of training camp last year, will have the surgery to correct complications from the initial surgery.

Ray posted on Instagram Tuesday when reports started to surface that he might need another surgery saying he “didn’t reinjure anything.”

Ray missed eight games last season because of the injury and it’s been reported that he could miss up to three months following this surgery which would put his status for the start of the season in jeopardy.

Ray had been participating in Broncos OTA’s up until this week. On Monday he was held out of practice and Vance Joseph said at the time it was a, “sore wrist.”

The Broncos drafted Bradley Chubb with the 5th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and then didn’t pick up the 5th year option on Ray’s contract just days later making him an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 season. If Ray does miss the start of the season Chubb will likely be the starting outside linebacker opposite of Von Miller.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

