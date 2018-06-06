GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 4-year-old girl was tragically killed after a weight from a barbell fell on top of her, according to Greeley police.

They say the child was playing with her sibling and her cousin, around the same age, in the garage before the accident. Her father and uncle were both inside the home.

The children alerted the men to the accident, and they rushed the girl to the hospital, but it was too late.

Investigators say there is no indication of foul play.