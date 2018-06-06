By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Nuggets unveiled a new look this evening at a VIP reception in Downtown Denver.

The Nuggets have missed the playoffs the last five seasons – could a new color scheme help them end the drought in 2018? Over the course of the franchise’s history, twice have uniform changes led to playoff appearances – the 1993-1994 and 2003-2004 seasons.

Over the last few weeks, the Nuggets removed their old logos from social media accounts and their website and replaced it with the word “Evolve” and today’s date.

On Wednesday night, the Nuggets revealed their new look, which features the Denver city skyline, miners picks and a basketball along with bold colors for the uniforms.

