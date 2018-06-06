DENVER (CBS4) – Two time national champ Jalen Brunson was among six draft prospects who worked out for the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Brunson, who played college basketball at Villanova, is a 6-foot-2 point guard.

He was named the best player in the country last year and in addition to his skills on the court leadership a big reason why teams like the Nuggets might be interested in drafting him in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Jalen Brunson explains how winning the NCAA National Championship with Villanova changed how he views the pre-draft process.#MileHighBasketball https://t.co/Xu3HMKAUDV — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 5, 2018

“I’ve always had the leadership qualities. I was raised by my parents to never be a follower, always be a leader. So I try to implement that into basketball. I just try and be poised, try and stay calm and not really worry about pressure situations,” Brunson said.

“Nothing really fazes me. I’ve just got to make sure I’m confident in myself, because I always am.”

The Wildcats beat the Wolverines 79-62 in April, becoming the first team since UCLA in 1968 to win both of its Final Four games by 16 or more points.