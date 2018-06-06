DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The 416 Fire has exploded an additional 1,000 acres from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

It has now burned 4,015 acres north of Durango and is 10 percent contained. Officials say gusty wind, slightly higher temperatures and lower relative humidity levels helped fuel the fire. They say today’s behavior will be similar to yesterday’s.

Nearly 600 firefighters are on the ground or in the air attacking the fire.

Fire activity growing to the south prompted La Plata County officials to issue a new pre-evacuation order for residents east of Hermosa.

More than 800 homes from Baker’s Bridge at County Road 250 north to Electra Lake Road are under mandatory evacuation orders. County Road 250 north from Baker’s Bridge is open to local traffic only both directions.

Pre-evacuation notices are in place for residents from the north Hermosa area on the both sides of U.S. Highway 550 north to the intersection with County Road 250, and including County Roads 201, 202 and 203 north from Mead Lane. In addition, residents and businesses from Electra Lake Road north to Meadow View Drive are under pre-evacuation notice. This affects more than 1,270 residential and commercial structures.

The 416 Fire flared up Friday morning in the San Juan National Forest.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommended issued an air quality alert for those with sensitive respiratory systems.

Highway 550 is open for through traffic until 6 p.m., but can close depending on the fire’s behavior.

There will be a community meeting Wednesday night in the Silverton Town Hall starting at 6 p.m.

If you’d like to help emergency crews, Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado is accepting monetary donations for Community Emergency Relief Fund (970)375-5807.

LINK: 416 Fire

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.