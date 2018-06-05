BREAKINGGovernor vetoes bill that would allow autism patients to use marijuana
(credit: ThinkStock)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a wildland fire near Holmes Gulch Way in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

The three-acre fire sits near the Jefferson-Park County lines east of Holmes Gulch Way and Holmes Gulch Road less than four miles from Pine Junction.

Crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Platte Canyon Fire and the Park County Sheriff’s Office have responded.

Residents have been told to they need to be ready to evacuate and to remove livestock or pets out of the area.

Mandatory evacuations are set for those closest to the fire.

There are no road closures at this time.

