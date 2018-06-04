DENVER (CBS4)– Video shows an FBI agent dancing before he tries to do a back flip and a gun falls out of his pants over the weekend at a nightclub in Denver. When the agent goes to pick up the gun, the weapon fires, striking a man in the leg.

The investigation centers around whether the FBI agent was supposed to be carrying a gun while he was off duty. There are other questions about whether he was drinking before the shooting.

The single shot rang out around 12:45 a.m. Saturday inside Mile High Spirits Tasting Room on Lawrence Street and 22nd Avenue.

CBS4’s Brian Maass was the first to break this story.

Witnesses describe a scary scene after the shooting.

“I go out to have a good time and dance with friends and someone gets shot five feet from me?” said witness Cara Chancellor. “It was surprising and it was shocking. When the paramedics came they flooded the place, shooed us out, turned off the music… people were crying.”

Witnesses at the bar said they heard the victim shout for help. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital. The victim’s injuries were said to be non life-threatening.

The agent was taken to the Denver Police Department headquarters and later released to an FBI supervisor. Possible charges are pending lab results to determine whether alcohol was a factor, along with forensic evidence.

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson said “the investigation is active, ongoing, and a personnel matter so we cannot provide comment at this time.” The spokesperson did not provide answers to a request for information on what firearms protocol may be in place for off-duty agents.

Police are asking for those who saw the shooting or were at the nightclub when the gun went off to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Denver police will present their findings to the district attorney, who will determine what charges will be filed.