LAS VEGAS (CBS4) – Firefighters in Las Vegas, Nevada are warning the public about the extreme heat and the dangers that come with it.

The department posted a picture of a small child with serious burns over a majority of their body.

Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals. pic.twitter.com/FMkzEt27xl — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 4, 2018

While exact details about what happened weren’t revealed, the department did note how the water laying in garden hose in direct sunlight can heat up to between 130 and 140 degrees.

They urged people to let the water flow for a few minutes to cool down before spraying anything or anyone.