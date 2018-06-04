Comments
(Photo by Fairfax Media/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (CBS4) – Firefighters in Las Vegas, Nevada are warning the public about the extreme heat and the dangers that come with it.
The department posted a picture of a small child with serious burns over a majority of their body.
While exact details about what happened weren’t revealed, the department did note how the water laying in garden hose in direct sunlight can heat up to between 130 and 140 degrees.
They urged people to let the water flow for a few minutes to cool down before spraying anything or anyone.