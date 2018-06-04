DENVER (CBS4)– So far this year, there have been 11 pedestrian and three bicyclist deaths on Colorado roadways. Now there’s an effort to keep those numbers from growing.

It’s a trend that seems to be growing. Last year, pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities were at an all-time high across the state.

The new campaign by the Colorado Department of Transportation aims to educate Coloradans and visitors on road safety.

Starting Monday, the “Safety Starts with All of Us” campaign goes into effect, complete with tips for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists on Facebook and Twitter.