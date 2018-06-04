  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bicycles, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Local TV, Pedestrians
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4)– So far this year, there have been 11 pedestrian and three bicyclist deaths on Colorado roadways. Now there’s an effort to keep those numbers from growing.

It’s a trend that seems to be growing. Last year, pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities were at an all-time high across the state.

gettyimages 813824060 e1500321745547 CDOT Turns To Social Media To Keep Pedestrians, Cyclists Safe

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The new campaign by the Colorado Department of Transportation aims to educate Coloradans and visitors on road safety.

Starting Monday, the “Safety Starts with All of Us” campaign goes into effect, complete with tips for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s