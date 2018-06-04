COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is about to welcome its 200th giraffe calf as Muziki started giving birth on Monday night.

Muziki and Laikipia are both pregnant after both bred with Khalid in 2017 — Muziki on Valentine’s Day and Laikipia a few days later.

Both were due very close to each other around early May.

The zoo launched the “birth cam” in April showing the stall where both females will spend their nights.

The stall camera will be changed to night-vision mode at night, and two dim red lights on the stall will help viewers see the giraffe moms.

Officials say those red lights will not disturb the natural daily cycles the giraffes are used to.

Zookeepers also wanted to help viewers distinguish which mother is which by coloring Muziki’s hooves pink and Laikipia’s hooves blue.

Giraffe gestation typically ranges between 14.5 and 15 months, but can be as little as 13 months.

