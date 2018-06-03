  • CBS4On Air

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The 416 Fire has grown even more since firefighting efforts began on Friday morning in La Plata County.

Officials say the fire is now 2,250 acres with 10 percent contained.

416 fire night credit wyoming hotshots Hwy 550 Partially Reopened As 416 Fire Grows In Size

A night shift photo of firefighters working to contain the 416 Fire. (credit: Wyoming Hotshots)

The fire has caused more than 800 homes to be evacuated, and another 700 homes are on pre-evacuation notice. Those notices are still in place.

416 fire 1 usfs san juan fb Hwy 550 Partially Reopened As 416 Fire Grows In Size

Aerial view of the 416 Fire (credit: USFS San Juan National Forest)

Officials had closed Highway 550 since the fire started, but they are preparing to reopen one lane to allow traffic to get through.

“This will be a limited opening with law enforcement be escorting vehicles through the closed area from mile markers 35.5 to 43.5,” county officials said.

Firefighters say they hope clouds and the potential for rain will help their efforts on Sunday, however they are concerned about wind and lightning.

Smoke from the 416 Fire and another fire burning near Eagles Nest, New Mexico named the Ute Park Fire made its way into the Denver metro area overnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LINK: 416 Fire

