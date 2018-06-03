NEW ORLEANS (CBS4) — The Glendale Raptors stay undefeated in Major League Rugby’s inaugural season Sunday with a 47-10 victory in Louisiana.

The Raptors, now 5-0, built a 19-0 lead before the NOLA club got on the board, then whistled out to a 33-5 advantage early in the second half.

Sunday’s game was played in muggy conditions, with the temperature at 90 degrees and humidity at 60 percent. Both squads tired in the second half and ball-handling suffered.

“It feels good,” said Glendale’s Will Magie. “Going into the post season, we know this team is going to be strong.”

Glendale trails the Seattle Seawolves (5-1) by just one point in the league standings.

The Raptors have two remaining home games, hosting the Houston Sabercats on June 8, then Seattle on June 16.

Glendale’s final regular season match is on the road, the team traveling to California to tackle San Diego Legion.

Glendale will play host to the league semifinals on June 30, with matches at Infinity Park deciding which of America’s professional rugby teams will compete for the first MLR championship title.