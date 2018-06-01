By Jeff Todd

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– The idea actually started with Erica Feucht putting hand sanitizer in her armpits before she left for the day. Now, she and her husband Jason spend all their time making toxin-free, natural deodorant from a mixture of tea, whiskey and vodka.

“What if we made something that’s a step above, and also whiskey is a fun product. We love whiskey, so why not put it on our armpits?” said Erica.

Pit Liquor was born. Jason Feucht spent months reading medical papers and textbooks to find the right mix of alcohol, and natural antimicrobial products to make the best deodorant.

“He’d come to me most days and say, ‘How does this armpit smell? How does this armpit smell?’” Erica said.

“Alcohol, of course, is fantastic. It’s the same thing in hand sanitizer,” Jason said.

They started an online campaign to raise money through Kickstarter.com and got $20,000. Since the launch, they’ve realized customers are coming back for more.

“The next time they order four times as much and you know they’re not using that much deodorant. They’re giving it away and that’s really cool,” Erica said.

Pit Liquor has become so successful for the Feuchts that they’ve taken some of the profit and they’re sending money back to Guinea-Bissau, a small country on the west coast of Africa, where they used to live.

“We’ve always believed anything in Africa that’s going to work successfully is going to be something that’s an idea from a local person,” Erica said.

They reached out to an old friend. He has spent the money on loans to small businesses and medical bills for friends.

“There’s a man walking this earth now because Iliezer walked in and said, ‘I’d like to pay your medical bills.’ And the guy went home instead of passing away,” Erica said. “When you put money in the hands of somebody who sees the problems and knows how to address them in their way it goes a lot better.”

The Feuchts are planning heavy production over the next few weekends to restock their supply.

Nevertheless, they are hoping more production can mean more help for their friends in Africa.

LINK: Pit Liquor

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.