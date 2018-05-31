BREAKING NEWSPat Bowlen's Daughter Wants Denver Broncos Top Spot
DENVER (CBS4) — Not that we need an excuse to eat donuts, but hey, Donut Day comes but once a year! And it’s Friday, June 1.

Here are some places you can get your fix for free… or at least at a sweet discount.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage on June 1.

Edible Arrangements: Stores are giving away one free Edible Donut to anyone who stops by! “Crafted with crisp, donut-shaped Granny Smith Apple slices hand-dipped in real, gourmet chocolate.”

Fractured Prune Doughnuts: Get one free OC Sand donut at participating stores on June 1. (The store in the Denver Tech Center is participating, we checked!)

Krispy Kreme: On June 1, get one free doughnut of your choice. No purchase necessary.

LaMar’s Donuts: Lamar’s Donuts is partnering with the Salvation Army and encouraging donations. Print a ticket from the LaMar’s website and get a free donut on June 1 (no purchase necessary).

Walmart: Get one free glazed doughnut on Friday.

Walton Donuts: Free donut holes on Friday.

 

