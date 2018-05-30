Filed Under:James Hunter, Local TV, Regional Transportation District, RTD, Union Station, Union Station Assault
James Hunter (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police investigators say an RTD security guard attacked another man in a restroom at Union Station on Wynkoop Street in April.

They say they were first told about the assault nearly a month later on May 17. Over the next two weeks, detectives worked to find the security guard.

They arrested James Hunter, 34, on Tuesday on second degree assault charges.

Investigators say Hunter was employed by Allied Universal under contract to the Regional Transporation District.

Court documents state Hunter and other guards approached the victim on a bench at a bus gate for unknown reasons. They also state Hunter began antagonizing the victim, challenging him to a fight in the men’s restroom where there were no cameras.

Both Hunter and the victim were seen on surveillance video walking into a restroom, and Hunter later emerging alone, according to court documents.

RTD officials released this statement:

RTD is extremely concerned about the alleged actions by the Allied Universal employee.  RTD has fully cooperated with police in their investigation. We are holding Allied Universal accountable for the absolutely unacceptable actions alleged of their employee, which obviously would not have followed established policies and procedures.  The allegations against the Allied officer are reprehensible and in no way reflect the attitude, mission, policies, practices, or values of RTD.  In no way does RTD accept, approve or sanction any such behavior.

